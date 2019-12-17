There Is Nothing Like Biblical Name: Reno Omokri

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri has made a controversial statement that has set social media on fire.
The popular activist pointed out that there is nothing like Biblical name contrary to popular belief amongst Christians in Nigeria.
The popular social media ctivist expressed that the believed Biblical names are Jewish traditional names.
He opined that having read the Bible several times, he has not come across any part of the scripture which stops people from bearing their traditional African names.
There is nothing like BIBLICAL name. Those are JEWISH traditional names. I have read Scripture multiple times, in multiple versions and in multiple languages. Nowhere does it say you have to have a JEWISH or Christian name. Bear your AFRICAN name!#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets
