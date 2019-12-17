There Is Nothing Like Biblical Name: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri has made a controversial statement that has set social media on fire.

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

The popular activist pointed out that there is nothing like Biblical name contrary to popular belief amongst Christians in Nigeria.

Also Read: Etinosa Is Misguided – Reno Omokri Slams Actress Over Netflix ‘Gay Jesus’ Movie

The popular social media ctivist expressed that the believed Biblical names are Jewish traditional names.

He opined that having read the Bible several times, he has not come across any part of the scripture which stops people from bearing their traditional African names.

See his post below:

Tags from the story
bible, Reno Omokri
0

You may also like

Federal High Court Nullifies Adeleke’s Candidacy For Osun Governorship Poll

Africa Magic: Gambian President Claims to Have Secret Concoction than Can Cure HIV/AIDS

Cab man murders Ex-Ambassador, steals his SUV

‘Only Money Can Make Me Take Off My Dreadlocks’ – Uti Nwachukwu

Nigerian Police Fires Serious Warning to IPOB, Others as Buhari Storms Ebonyi on Tuesday

Chimaroke Nnamani to be re-arraigned by EFCC

Governor el-rufai

Governor El-Rufai Replies Twitter User Who Called Him A Liar

President Buhari caught on camera slaughtering his Sallah ram as Muslims celebrate Eid el-Kabir

Pastor’s Wife Loses Marriage For Sleeping With Church Members

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *