There Is Trust Issue If Your Spouse Calls You Over 5 Times Daily: Twiter User

by Valerie Oke
File photo of a man and a woman
File photo of a man and a woman

Oluyemi Fasipe, a popular Twitter user has opined that any man/woman who calls his/her partner over 5 times daily definitely has trust issues.

Read Also: Being Alone Might Scare You, But Being In A Bad Relationship Will Damage You – Tonto Dikeh

Also, he added that anyone who calls his/her partner more than 10 times in 24 hours is also harassing the partner.

He wrote:

If your man/woman calls you over 5 times a day there is a tendency that he/she is being overprotective and just want to know where you are and what you are doing, In most cases, it has to do with trust issues. Anyone who calls you 10 times in 24 hours is harassing you.

0

You may also like

Paxful Launches International Entrepreneurship Program To Boost Crypto Awareness

6 tips that will help stop arguments in marriage

‘I Never Entertained The Thought That I Could Be Barren’ – Chioma Ajunwa Tells Her Story

12 Points For Wives To Note For 2017

Here’s How To Identify A Runs Girl According To Joro Olumofin

Newborn Baby Thrown In Garbage Chute Survives Fall

Nokia’s Ovi Mail and Chat now powered by Yahoo

SEE What A Pregnant Woman Delivered At UCH Ibadan On Monday | Photo

Checkout These Five Ways To Maximize Your Mobile Data Usage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *