There Is Trust Issue If Your Spouse Calls You Over 5 Times Daily: Twiter User

Oluyemi Fasipe, a popular Twitter user has opined that any man/woman who calls his/her partner over 5 times daily definitely has trust issues.

Also, he added that anyone who calls his/her partner more than 10 times in 24 hours is also harassing the partner.

He wrote:

If your man/woman calls you over 5 times a day there is a tendency that he/she is being overprotective and just want to know where you are and what you are doing, In most cases, it has to do with trust issues. Anyone who calls you 10 times in 24 hours is harassing you.