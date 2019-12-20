‘They Don’t Wear Original Items’ – Timaya Drags Other Celebrities (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Timaya
Nigerian Singer Timaya

Popular Nigerian singer Timaya has made a video that addressed people who always compared him to other artists.

Making a video addressing the issue, he also dragged other artists and celebrities alike.

He pointed out that he doesn’t like placed side by side to other artists.

On the category of style and fashion, he pointed out that other celebrities are friends to tailors and they don’t wear original items.

However, he didn’t mention any name in his video.

Watch The Video Here:

