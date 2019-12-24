This Is A Very Unscholarly Write Up – Daddy Freeze Responds To Mike Bamiloye

Media personality Daddy Freeze has finally responded to Mike Bamiloye after the latter called him and Reno Omokri out for saying Nigerians need not celebrate Christmas day as it is not Jesus Christ’ birthday.

In his post, Freeze stated that what Bamiloye wrote is unscholarly that has no recourse to scripture.

In his words;

‘Dear Mike Bamiloye,

This is a very unscholarly write up that has no recourse to scripture or spirit, rather, it’s doused with the fire of sentiment and emotion, formed on the crucible of false pagan doctrines syncretized with the traditions of men, moreso aimed at the scripturally destitute and the intellectually inferior, in my opinion.

–

How can you say that the world has dedicated a day for Christ to be celebrated?

So it is now the world that dictates how and when the Lord is to be worshiped?🙄

–

Please indulge me, show me a single scripture, any at all, where Christ celebrated a birthday, or asked anyone Jew or Gentile, to celebrate any birthday at all. After his resurrection, can you show me where the disciples celebrated any birthday at all, or the birthday of Christ?

–

There are 929 chapters in the Old Testament, while there are 260 chapters in the New Testament, at least one must contain an instruction to the church, a concession of a disciple or apostle, the words of God or Christ, or anything at all that justifies this pagan feast of revelry that you are here promoting.

–

Birthdays are pagan, DEAL WITH IT!

There are only two examples of birthday celebrations in the entire bible; one in the Old Testament, where the sun god worshiping pharaoh killed his chief baker (Gen40:22), the other in the New Testament, where John the Baptist was beheaded at a pagan birthday party held by Herod.

–

When Christ heard that his cousin John was killed, he was very sad and went away to be by himself. How can you celebrate Christ with something that made him sad?🙄

◄ Matthew 14 ►

New Living Translation

[10] So John was beheaded in the prison, [11] and his head was brought on a tray and given to the girl, who took it to her mother. [12] Later, John’s disciples came for his body and buried it. Then they went and told Yeshua what had happened.

[13] As soon as Yeshua heard the news, he left in a boat to a remote area to be alone.

–

Even if you must celebrate this pagan feast, in a pagan manner, must it be celebrated on the birthday of Baal and all the other sun gods?🙄

–

List of pagan sun gods born on the 25th of December.

—

Nimrod

Thammuz

Mithra

Buddha

Krishna

Hercules.

🙄.’