This Is Just Shameful – Oloye Akin Alabi Reacts To Sowore’s Rearrest

House of Representatives Member, Akin Alabi has shared his thoughts on the scene witnessed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, as DSS operatives rearrested Omoyele Sowore.

The lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal Constituency at the green chamber said the scene can best be described as shameful.

Read Also: ‘Having a penis does not automatically make you a man’ – Oloye Akin Alabi

He wrote “The DSS will have to explain why Sowore was rearrested. And the reason has to be HUGE. We just debated on the floor yesterday about the separation of powers but this is a desecration of the judiciary. No matter whose side you are on, this cannot be right in anyway.”

He added “I can’t find words to describe this show of shame. Except Sowore is about to bomb a shopping mall or something that extreme, which I’m sure he is not, this is unacceptable in a democracy.”