“This Is My First Birthday Without My Mum” – Actress Tayo Sobola Cries (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Nollywood actress, Tayo Sobola, popularly known as Sotayogaga, shared a video of a praise singer eulogising her as she turned a year older on Saturday.

Tayo Sobola
Nigerian actress, Tayo Sobola

In the video, the actress appeared to be overwhelmed with emotions as she began to tear up.

Sobola revealed the singer had reminded her of her mom who had passed away a few months ago.

In her words,

“First birthday without my mum 😥. Then i cried again….this woman got me. God bless you @iamtemilolaawe i love you. @faithiawilliams i love you❤❤… my darling @__adunni__ Uno i gat you baby 😉 , my smally @magictouch_beautyplus thanks my love… iya ijo @adunny_lasisi and @balice_lavida . Thanks ..”

See the full post below:

