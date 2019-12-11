“This Life, I Can’t Kill Myself” – Cardi B Sings Timaya’s Song In Nigerian Accent (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

American rapper, Cardi B also known as CardiChukwu Chioma B recently treated her fans to a song by Nigerian artiste, Timaya during her Instagram live session.

Timaya and Cardi B
Popular musicians, Timaya and Cardi B

The 27-year-old mother of one has definitely found a new favorite song from the long playlist of songs from the Nigerian music industry.

The social media sensation gave her own personal rendition of  Timaya’s “I can’t kill myself” in her Nigerian accent on her live video.

Watch the videos below:

0

