This Time Last Year I Was Driving A Stupid Sienna – Zlatan Ibile

Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile is thankful for all the help DMW boss, Davido brought his way since meeting him just last year.

The rapper, who recently performed at Davido’s concert which was held last night, shared a testimony of how Davido helped him tremendously.

The ‘Yeye Boyfriend’ crooner narrated how he attended Davido’s show last year in a rickety Sienna vehicle which he parked at a distance away from the venue.

He said: “Last year, I was using a stupid Sienna that I had to pack faraway from this venue and had to trek to this event. Thank OBO for changing my life.”