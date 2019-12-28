This Time Last Year I Was Driving A Stupid Sienna – Zlatan Ibile

by Temitope Alabi
Zlatan and speed Darlington
Afro Music Artiste Zlatan Ibile

Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile is thankful for all the help DMW boss, Davido brought his way since meeting him just last year.

The rapper, who recently performed at Davido’s concert which was held last night, shared a testimony of how Davido helped him tremendously.

The ‘Yeye Boyfriend’ crooner narrated how he attended Davido’s show last year in a rickety Sienna vehicle which he parked at a distance away from the venue.

He said: “Last year, I was using a stupid Sienna that I had to pack faraway from this venue and had to trek to this event. Thank OBO for changing my life.”

Tags from the story
Davido, Zlatan Ibile
0

You may also like

“Marriages Fail Because Men Seek Contentment While Women Pursue Happiness” – Man

Genevieve Nnaji in shock as colleagues snubbed her at New Afrika Shrine, Ikeja

Ghanaian Actress, Jackie Appiah Scores New Endorsement Deal And This Is It

Davido Allows His Daughter To Comb His Hair, As He Kisses Her In Cute Photos

“It All Started With A “Hey”” – Nigerian Lady Finds Love On Instagram And Is About To Get Married. (Photos)

What A Height of Love: Couple Wed On The World’s Highest Mountain, Mount Everest (Photos)

Former “Today” co-host Billy Bush and his wife split after 20 years of marriage

Movie producer Kunle Afolayan and singer Asa are up to something, as they are sighted hanging out in Paris (photos)

Checkout actor, Seun Ajayi’s hilarious reaction after unveiling his wife on their wedding day (watch)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *