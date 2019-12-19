Three Teenagers Buried Alive In Kaduna

Three teenagers have reportedly died after being buried alive with sand in Rigasa Community of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to report, two other teenagers were rescued and taken to hospital for treatment.

The mind-blogging incident reportedly occurred around 3:30 pm on Wednesday and efforts to rescue the victims, who were buried in the sand, failed.

The five children were said to be digging a hole to remove an iron buried beneath the earth at a construction site, when the unfortunate incident happened.

According to eywitnesses, while two of the children died on the spot, the other died few hours after being rescued.

Chief Imam of Kalshen Kwalta Juma’at Mosque, Malam Jamilu, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, saying he performed the funeral on the victims.

“Yes, the victims were three in number and they were of 12-16 years of age. One of the victims is the son of my neighbour. He is called Zahradeen. I performed their funeral prayers, he was quoted as saying.

“They went to a construction site where the state government is constructing a bridge, digging to remove irons beneath the earth just like the local miners ‎are doing when the sand fell on them and were buried alive,” he said.