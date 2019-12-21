Tic Tac, Tony Tetuila Sue Wizkid Over Copyright Infringement, Demand N30m

by Valerie Oke
Wizkid
Afro Music Star Wizkid

It’s not the best of time for talented afro-pop singer, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as ‘Wizkid‘  as the internet is buzzing that the duo of former singer, Tony Tetula and his Ghanaian counterpart, Tic Tac have dragged him before a federal high court sitting in Lagos.

The duo have charged him with copyright infringement and have made a demand of $82 000 which equates to N30m in local currency.

While Wizkid is yet to issue a statement on the regards, below is the court paper.

See court paper below:

