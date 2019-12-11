Timi Dakolo’s ‘Merry Christmas Darling’ Album Featured In UK Newspaper (Video)

Popular Nigerian R&B singer, Timi Dakolo is sharing his excitement as his album has been featured on ‘The Times UK’

The singer was acknowledged for his recent Holiday album ‘Merry Christmas Darling’ which also featured top British act, Emeli Sandé.

The singer who was excited about the special feature, shared photos and videos on his Instagram page, announcing that he got the centre spread of The Times, where he was interviewed.

Interestingly, the feature will generate a fan base for the talented singer in the UK.

Watch The Video Here: