Tiwa Savage Begs Wizkid To Grab Her Bum On Stage (Video)

A video capturing the moment Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage stopped in the middle of her performance to beg Wizkid to touch her bum on stage has surfaced online.

The spontaneous duo were performing their hit track, ‘Ma Lo’ when Mama Jamajam, as she is fondly called turned her back towards Wizkid and patted her hand on her bum as a sign for him to grab it.

Surprisingly, the “now born again” Starboy boss refused her request and Savage laughed it off as they continued from where they stopped.

Information Nigeria recalls Wizkid had grabbed the ’49-99′ singer’s bum and shared a passionate kiss with her on stage in Paris.

Watch the video below: