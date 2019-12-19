Tiwa Savage Distances Self From COZA Endorsement

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has distanced herself from an advert with Commonwealth of Zion Assembly(COZA).

Earlier, David Adeleke also known as Davido denied being involved in an advertorial by the church promoting an upcoming event.

The singer threatened legal action if the promotional video isn’t taken down.

Hours later, Tiwa Savage, in a post via her Instagram story and Twitter, also disassociated herself from the church and its controversial advert.

She expressed her disappointment at COZA, for fraudulently editing a video she had granted about how good God has been to her, and using it for their self-serving purpose.

See post below