Tiwa Savage Goes Against All Odds, Brings Yemi Alade On Stage With Her (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer and Afro-pop Queen, Tiwa Savage has put a hush on the lips of fans who fuel rivalry with her colleague Yemi Alade.

The singer who recently heralded a show decided to share the spotlight with Yemi Alade as she has made it clear that they are not enemies.

In the video, she was seen bringing Yemi Alade up stage with her and we may just be expecting a collaboration soon.

Recall that Yemi Alade had hinted that it was the fans who stir up the feud between them.

Now, Tiwa has broken that chain.

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6cXTPgn5UQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link