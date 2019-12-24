Tiwa Savage Goes Against All Odds, Brings Yemi Alade On Stage With Her (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Yemi Alade And Tiwa Savage
Afro Music Stars, Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade

Popular Nigerian singer and Afro-pop Queen, Tiwa Savage  has put a hush on the lips of fans who fuel rivalry with her colleague Yemi Alade. 

The singer who recently heralded a show decided to share the spotlight with Yemi Alade as she has made it clear that they are not enemies.

In the video, she was seen bringing Yemi Alade up stage with her and we may just be expecting a collaboration soon.

READ ALSO – Again, COZA Uses Wizkid, Tiwa Savage To Promote Its Event (Video)

Recall that Yemi Alade had hinted that it was the fans who stir up the feud between them.

Now, Tiwa has broken that chain.

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6cXTPgn5UQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

