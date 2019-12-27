Tiwa Savage Grabs Wizkid From Behind During Stage Performance (Video)

Another video showing popular singer, Tiwa Savage being all over her rumored boyfriend, Wizkid has surfaced online.

In the video, the 39 year-old songstress surprised the 29 year-old singer on stage as she romatically grabbed and hugged him from the back while he was performing on stage at his concert, Starboy Fest on Thursday.

Information Nigeria recalls Savage had spoken about the age difference between herself and her young lover at her concert on Monday.

The mother of one said it is no man’s business and the older the berry, the sweeter the juice.

Watch the video below: