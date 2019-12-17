Tiwa Savage Reacts As Wizkid Reveals His Number Of Girlfriends (Video)

Popular Nigerian artistes, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid, on Monday, performed at Teniola Apata’s concert, dubbed “Billionaire Concert”

The event was held at the Eko Conventional Centre of the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos.

During the event, Teni paused to ask her man, Wizkid if he loves her and if he is cheating on her.

The songstress also asked the father of three, the number of girlfriends he has and he responded, saying he has 10.

This earned a reaction from Tiwa Savage as she rose up her hand to land him a slap but Wizkid was fast enough to dodge it.

Watch the video below: