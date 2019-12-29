Tiwa Savage Shares Cute Photo Of Wizkid Placing A Kiss On Her Forehead

by Amaka Odozi

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage took time out on Sunday to appreciate all the musicians who came out to support her at her Everything Savage concert, which was held on Monday.

wizkid and tiwa savage

The 39 year old singer had taken to Instagram to share photos of the musicians but a particular photo seemed to have grabbed the attention of her fans.

The photo clearly shows Savage’s rumored boyfriend, Wizkid placing a kiss on her head while she was still holding on to a microphone on stage.

The mother of one captioned the photo:

“❤️❤️❤️ @official2baba @wizkidayo @reekadobanks @poco_lee @9iceofficial @djspinall Love forever 🙏🏾 #everythingsavagelagos #flytimemusicfestival”

See the photo below:

Tiwa Savage and Wizkid

