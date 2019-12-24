Tiwa Savage Speaks On Her Relationship With Wizkid (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Multi-award winning singer, Tiwa Savage, 39, took to the stage to speak on her relationship with her colleague, Wizkid, 29, at her just concluded concert on Monday.

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage
Nigerian singers Wizkid and Tiwa Savage

Information Nigeria recalls the singer had shared the spotlight with Yemi Alade and she made it clear that they are not enemies.

In a new video, the music super star said her relationship with Starboy boss is no man’s business and even though she is be older than him, the older the berry, the sweeter the juice.

Read Also: Titans Gift Tacha A Mercedes Benz On Her Birthday (Video)

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
tiwa savage, wizkid
0

You may also like

Davido to Perform at BBA Stargame eviction party today.

Davido to Perform at BBA Stargame eviction party today.

Between Dencia And Trolls Who Slammed Her For Bleaching

Popular SA Singer, Brickz Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Defiling His Virgin Teenage Relative

“Dorcas Fapson Is A Liar” – Tunde Ednut Reacts To Taxify Driver Vs Actress Face Off

Jeff Akoh “is not my boyfriend o” – Bisola

“Stop re-opening doors for toxic people and calling it closure!” – Tonto Dikeh posts inspirational message

Ice Prince Confirms Break-up With Girlfriend In Twitter Rant

Prophet Jacob Mackenzie’s shoes and feet worshipped by Church members

Djimon Hounsou and Kimora lee Simmons Split?

Djimon Hounsou and Kimora lee Simmons Split?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *