Tiwa Savage Speaks On Her Relationship With Wizkid (Video)

Multi-award winning singer, Tiwa Savage, 39, took to the stage to speak on her relationship with her colleague, Wizkid, 29, at her just concluded concert on Monday.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer had shared the spotlight with Yemi Alade and she made it clear that they are not enemies.

In a new video, the music super star said her relationship with Starboy boss is no man’s business and even though she is be older than him, the older the berry, the sweeter the juice.

Watch the video below: