Tiwa Savage Warns Teni To Stay Away From Wizkid (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Many Nigerians were left speechless after Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage warned Teni during her stage performance to stay away from her man, Wizkid.

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage
Popular music entertainers, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage

The rumoured couple were present at Teni’s Billionaire Concert at the Eko Convention center, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday.

However, after Savage called out Teni on stage, the crowd were left wondering if she was truly serious or she was just joking about her statement.

Information Nigeria recalls Mama jam jam almost slapped Wizkid for claiming he has 10 girlfriends.

Read Also: Chioma B: ‘This Is A Fake Tweet By DJkotech’- Offset Replies Davido

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Teni, tiwa savage, wizkid
0

You may also like

4 Facts You Didn’t Know About Chidinma Ekile a.k.a Ms Kedike

'Before you think of committing suicide, think about sex' - Nollywood actress advises

‘Before you think of committing suicide, think about sex’ – Nollywood actress advises

Viral Video: South African Woman Catches Her Man Driving A Side Chick & Does This

The 5 Golden Globes Moments We Can’t Stop Talking About

Comedian Hyenana

Nigerians Are Worse Than South Africans: Nigerian Comedian

First photos from Stephaine Coker’s white wedding in Greece

Actor Yomi Fabiyi Loses Mum

Drake Honoured To Be On Wizkid’s Ojuelegba Remix

Designer, Maryam Elisha of RikatobyMe, tenders public apology to actress Mercy Aigbe and aggrieved bride over the controversial wedding reception dress

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *