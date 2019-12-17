Tiwa Savage Warns Teni To Stay Away From Wizkid (Video)

Many Nigerians were left speechless after Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage warned Teni during her stage performance to stay away from her man, Wizkid.

The rumoured couple were present at Teni’s Billionaire Concert at the Eko Convention center, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday.

However, after Savage called out Teni on stage, the crowd were left wondering if she was truly serious or she was just joking about her statement.

Information Nigeria recalls Mama jam jam almost slapped Wizkid for claiming he has 10 girlfriends.

Watch the video below: