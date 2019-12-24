To Be Successful In Life, Associate With 5 People Higher Than You – Omokri

by Temitope Alabi
Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri has shared the secret to a successful life.

According to Omokri, for one to make it in life, that person needs to make friends with 5 people who are higher than him or her.

Read Also: Christmas Holiday Is A Pagan Celebration: Reno Omokri

In his words;

“For a successful life, befriend 5 people who are higher than you, and 5 people you are higher than. Learn from your 5 mentors, and perfect what you learn by teaching your 5 mentees. You may forget what you are taught. But you will NEVER forget what your teach. ‪and ask your mentors plenty of questions. Asking questions is a sign of WISDOM not WEAKNESS. If you don’t know how to succeed, ask someone who has already succeeded. Don’t be afraid or ashamed to ask questions. The ONLY stupid question is the question you don’t ask because you are ashamed.”

