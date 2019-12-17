To Eradicate Poverty In Nigeria, The Rich Must Be Taxed ‘Mercilessly:’ Aregbesola

by Eyitemi Majeed
Rauf Aregbesola
Rauf Aregbesola

Minister for interior, Rauf Aregbesola, says for poverty to be completely eradicated in Nigeria, the rich must be taxed mercilessly.

He made the comment during the 70th birthday celebration of Ajibola Ajimobi, former governor of Oyo state.

Read Also: Buhari, Sports Minister Celebrate Former Governor Ajimobi At 70

He further stressed that the rich need to be ‘mercilessly’ taxed irrespective of how they made their money.

His words:

“My firm belief is that there must be transparency, rigorous poverty alleviation and anti-corruption programme,” he said.

“We must mercilessly tax the rich and the keyword is mercilessly. I mean those who are in possession of money either legitimately or through other means.”

