To Prove Nina Wrong That Her Car Is Not Fairly Used, Tacha Shares Interior Of Her Benz (Photo)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Recall that we reported earlier that fans of controversial former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha, gifted her a Benz for her 24th birthday celebration.

Also, ex-housemate, Nina mocked the controversial ex-housemate by claiming what she sees is just an overused Benz.

Well, Tacha has finally proved a point to her by sharing the interior of the car and also the user manual of the car.

She shared this via her Instastory.

Screenshot below:

