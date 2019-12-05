Tobi Bakre Becomes First Brand Ambassador Of Wakanow

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tobi Bakre, has been unveiled as the first brand ambassador of Wakanow, a popular travel agency.

The reality Tv star made this known in an Instagram post on Wednesday, 4th December, shortly after he was unveiled.

He wrote:

The Love for Travel!!!

Guys I am happy and proud to announce my partnership with @wakanowdotcom as the FIRST BRAND AMBASSADOR for the travel agency.

If you know me well you know how much I love to travel and explore. Now I am more than happy to bring you the best travel deals and opportunities from the foremost and Cheapest Online Travel Agency.

Let’s kick off with a special offer on trips to Cabo Verde. You can pay in installments, or pay now and travel whenever. Lock in now. Cheapest it will ever be. Accommodation, Feeding, Ticket all inclusive for ₦225k 😁.

Follow wakanowdotcom and spell wakanow letter by letter on this post. Anyone who manages to accomplish this within a couple of hours ₦225k is yours. You can buy the Cabo Verde ticket. Or keep the cash