Today Would Have Been My 8th Wedding Anniversary – Nikki Laoye

Nigerian gospel singer, Nikki Laoye has taken to social media to reminisce on her first marriage ro ex-husband, Alex Oturu.

Nikki and Alex separated 6 years into their marriage and finally divorced in 2018.

Taking to her IG stories, the singer averred that had the marriage not ended, they would have been celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary today December 11 but ‘life happened’.

She went on to disclose that she still believes in love and is also thankful that everyone is doing great and alive in spite of everything that happened.