Toke Makinwa Celebrates Herself In New Sexy Photo

Media personality Toke Makinwa has penned a short but beautiful message to herself.

The OAP gushed over her strength in the year 2019 noting that indeed things were not all that smooth but she pulled through.

Read Also: Christmas Romance: Toke Makinwa Begins Frantic Search For A Two-Week Lover

In her words;

“It’s been a long year TM, you’ve had a crazy busy year, you’ve had a mentally challenging year, you’ve broken through and you’ve been broken, you’ve won and you’ve lost too but you are still here, growing, glowing, building, thriving, loving, hurting, believing and surviving this thing called life. WCW #tmissababygirlforlife #tm”