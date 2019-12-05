Toke Makinwa Celebrates Herself In New Sexy Photo

by Temitope Alabi
Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa

Media personality Toke Makinwa has penned a short but beautiful message to herself.

The OAP gushed over her strength in the year 2019 noting that indeed things were not all that smooth but she pulled through.

Read Also: Christmas Romance: Toke Makinwa Begins Frantic Search For A Two-Week Lover

In her words;

“It’s been a long year TM, you’ve had a crazy busy year, you’ve had a mentally challenging year, you’ve broken through and you’ve been broken, you’ve won and you’ve lost too but you are still here, growing, glowing, building, thriving, loving, hurting, believing and surviving this thing called life. WCW #tmissababygirlforlife #tm”

Tags from the story
Toke Makinwa
0

You may also like

Indian government rejects Xenophobia attack claims by African envoy

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo signs three executive orders

National Assembly official slaps senator

WAEC set to conduct January/February WASSCE for private candidates

Lagos Police arrest cultists during their anniversary celebration (Photos+Video)

Don Wanny’s Younger Brother, Obata Osu, Killed By Security Operatives In Edo (Graphic Photos)

Police officer rob traveller along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Man Robs Pharmacy with HIV-Infected Blood

Man Robs Pharmacy with HIV-Infected Blood

Man joins fraudsters to recover his money

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *