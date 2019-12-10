Toke Makinwa, Daniella Okeke Fight Over Anthony Joshua On Instagram

by Valerie Oke
Daniella Okeke
Daniel Okeke

Nollywood actress, Daniella Okeke, has taken to her Instagram page to gush about heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua and also describes the talented boxer as her spiritual husband.

She jokingly asked the boxer what soup she should cook for him.

Read Also: Most Men Don’t Know What To Do With A Lady Who Is Not Impressed By Money: Daniella Okeke

Reacting swiftly via her comment section, Toke Makinwa asked her to leave Anthony Joshua alone for her, adding that he is also her husband.

She wrote:

See as person Spiritual husband Fine. Baby wat soup should I make for u 2day?

Tags from the story
Anthony Joshua, Daniella Okeke, Toke Makinwa
0

You may also like

APC planning to rig tomorrow’s Osun state rerun(see evidence) – Davido

Ezekwesili laments killing of soldiers, wants independent verification

Gunmen abduct officials of Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance, (APDA)

Today In Nigerian History: 30th January

LAGBUS denies having an accident

Nigerian Army kill 3 Boko Haram members

Buhari To Spend N1.4bn On Travels In 2016, N189m To Change Tyres

This election won’t be about who can dish out the most insults – Sanwo-Olu fires back at Agbaje

American Journalist gets jail term for attempting to overthrow President Mugabe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *