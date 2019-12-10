Toke Makinwa, Daniella Okeke Fight Over Anthony Joshua On Instagram

Nollywood actress, Daniella Okeke, has taken to her Instagram page to gush about heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua and also describes the talented boxer as her spiritual husband.

She jokingly asked the boxer what soup she should cook for him.

Reacting swiftly via her comment section, Toke Makinwa asked her to leave Anthony Joshua alone for her, adding that he is also her husband.

She wrote:

See as person Spiritual husband Fine. Baby wat soup should I make for u 2day?