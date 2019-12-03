Toke Makinwa Involved In Domestic Accident

Media personality Toke Makinwa just revealed that she was involved in an accident.

The OAP and blogger took to Twitter to reveal she fell while at work and split her knee in the process. She, however, added that thankfully did not break any bone.

In her words;

Had a nasty fall at work today, split my knee and landed on my hip, been in bed with my leg up. Thank God no broken bones

This is coming just days after Toke announced that she is in need of a lover for two weeks.