Toke Makinwa Rants About Cheating In A Relationship

by Eyitemi Majeed
Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has taken to her Twitter handle to rant about cheating in a relationship.

While it remains unknown if the beautiful OAP is currently heartbroken, she stated that if anyone cheats on her and thinks she will be ashamed then the person would carry his cross alone adding that her glow would never leave her.

She wrote:

If you cheat on me and think I will be ashamed, you haven’t met me, you will carry your cross on your own, you will be the one to shrink and go into hiding or feel ashamed, my glow up will leave you wondering if I ever had a bad day in my life.

It’s bad enough that someone you trust exploited that trust, cheating does a lot of damage psychology as it is, breaks your self-confidence and makes you feel small

0

