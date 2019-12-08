Toke Makinwa Slams Nigerians Praising Cardi B For Something They Will Trash Nigerian Celebrities For

by Temitope Alabi
Media personality, Toke Makinwa has reacted to Nigerians celebrating Cardi B for things they would readily drag a Nigerian celebrity for if such a person does same.

Recall American rapper, Cardi B was in Nigeria, and for a better part of the weekend, the singer visited some places in Lagos to include a strip club.

Reacting to the compliments Cardi B got for that, Toke Makinwa pointed out the hypocritical nature of Nigerians, stating that if it were a Nigerian celebrity they would have dragged such person.

