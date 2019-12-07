Toke Makinwa, Waje, Receive Tough Security Check At Event In Abuja (Video)

by Michael Isaac

Popular Nigerian celebrities, Toke Makinwa and Waje were spotted at an event in Abuja undergoing a tight security check.

The celebrities seemed to have wanted to make their way away from the security checks because of their status as celebrities.

However, the security personnel who were also stationed there insisted that they present their ID cards before entering.

They were both kept on the wait until they were able to present an ID card.

