Tongues In Most Churches Today Are Fake: Daddy Freeze

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has expressed that most of the speaking in tongues that occurs in church nowadays are fake.

The media personality made this point while reacting to a video of Bishop David Oyedepo talking about a testimony where a woman and her child were saved from the hands of kidnappers due to his (Oyedpo) picture in a flyer speaking in tongues.

The media personality expressed that speaking in tongues without iinterpretations false according to the Bible.

See his post below:

