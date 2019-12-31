Toni Tone Speaks On Condemnations Women With High Expectations Get

by Michael Isaac
Toni Tones
Toni Tone

Nollywood actress Toni Tone has shared her deepest thoughts on how women are being condemned for wanting good things.

The actress shared on Twitter how men are quick to judge women who want to get married to richer men.

She pointed out that most men don’t get condemned for their own desires.

Sharing further, she hinted that people, especially, women should not be judged for their choices.

She also pointed out that she knows quite a number of women who are doing well for themselves and by themselves alone.

See Her Post Here:

Toni Tone
The actress Tweet
