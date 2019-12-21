Tonto Dikeh Drags Man Who Offered To Put Her On A $400 Weekly Allowance

by Michael Isaac
Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh

Popular Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has shared a private message she received from an unidentified instagram user.

The actress, sharing the screenshot, hinted that his proposal was the least of her problem.

It was gathered that the man had proposed to put her on a weekly allowance of $400 as his sugar baby.

READ ALSO – You Are The Best Person I Have Ever Met – Tonto Dikeh Tells Bobrisky

Replying him, she hinted that it was the least of her problem.

She also hinted that she would, instead, put him on a $1000 weekly allowance.

See Post Here:

Tonto Dikeh
Actress Tonto Dikeh’s Instagram Post
Tags from the story
tonto dikeh
0

You may also like

Music: Mr Raw ft. Zoro – Engine Caterpillar

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares Father-Son Gym session photo to celebrate his love child’s 20th Birthday

I Go Dye Shows Off His Epic Transformation With Inspiring Message

DAVIDO CELEBRATES DAD’S BIRTHDAY AND MUM’S 15 YEARS REMEMBRANCE ON THE SAME DAY

Africa’s youngest billionaire, Okwudili Umenyiora enjoys family vacation in Asia

Bayelsa Rich Boy Didi Buys N60m Ferrari 458

Bayelsa Rich Boy Didi Buys N60m Ferrari 458

#BBNaija: Bisola and Tboss go off on each other in an heated argument

Nigerian man buys a car for his mother; says “it’s been my dream”.

Nigerian Guy Who Allegedly Tried To Steal Davido’s Chain At Kenyan Club Speaks Out (Photos/Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *