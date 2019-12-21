Tonto Dikeh Drags Man Who Offered To Put Her On A $400 Weekly Allowance

Popular Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has shared a private message she received from an unidentified instagram user.

The actress, sharing the screenshot, hinted that his proposal was the least of her problem.

It was gathered that the man had proposed to put her on a weekly allowance of $400 as his sugar baby.

Replying him, she hinted that it was the least of her problem.

She also hinted that she would, instead, put him on a $1000 weekly allowance.

See Post Here: