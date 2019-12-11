Tonto Dikeh Enters Partnership To Provide Education For Children

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh in conjunction with Godspower Oshodin Global Foundation appears to have agreed to work together to provide education to indigent children.

The actress who is the president of The Tonto Dikeh Foundation, has inked what appears like a huge deal that would be beneficial to thousands of Nigerian children with regards to providing them with quality education.

In a series of Instagram photos, the actress gave pointers to the deal.

See her post below: