Tonto Dikeh Is Too Blunt, Says Veteran Actress, Regina Askia (Video)

Veteran Nollywood actress, Regina Askia has pointed out that controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh is too blunt.

The veteran actress expressed that Tonto Dikeh reminds her of her youthful days in the entertainment industry.

The former beauty queen pointed out that she was also too blunt during her youthful days like Tonto. Going further, she advised Tonto to calm down and speak her truth in a way that builds people up rather than tear them down.

