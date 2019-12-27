Tonto Dikeh Replies Fan Who Queries Why She Charges For Advert When Jesus Would Not Do Such

An Instagram user successfully got the attention of controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh, when she told the actress to ask herself if Jesus Christ would charge for advert.

Replying to her question, the actress said Jesus would not charge for because he does not need a Hermes bag but she does.

See their exchange below:

The user wrote: All these modern pastors, as a Christian, as pastor king Tonto ask Yourself, will Jesus charge for advert???

Replying her, Tonto Dikeh wrote: Jesus didn’t need to buy Hermes bag, i do.