Tonto Dikeh Reveals Problems She Faces For Being Rich

by Amaka Odozi

Controversial Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed one of the problems she faces for being a rich woman.

Tonto Dikeh
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh

The Nollywood superstar and mother of one took to her Instagram story to lament about the problem as well as seek God’s face.

Dikeh wrote;

“The thing with being rich is that everyone is asking you and no one is giving you…

Lord pls send me people/Helpers that will give me after been drained (Xmas Dm giveaway loading)”

See her post below:

Tonto Dikeh's post

