Tonto Dikeh Reveals Problems She Faces For Being Rich

Controversial Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed one of the problems she faces for being a rich woman.
The Nollywood superstar and mother of one took to her Instagram story to lament about the problem as well as seek God’s face.
Dikeh wrote;
“The thing with being rich is that everyone is asking you and no one is giving you…
Lord pls send me people/Helpers that will give me after been drained (Xmas Dm giveaway loading)”
See her post below: