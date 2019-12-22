Tonto Dikeh Reveals Problems She Faces For Being Rich

Controversial Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed one of the problems she faces for being a rich woman.

The Nollywood superstar and mother of one took to her Instagram story to lament about the problem as well as seek God’s face.

Dikeh wrote;

“The thing with being rich is that everyone is asking you and no one is giving you…

Lord pls send me people/Helpers that will give me after been drained (Xmas Dm giveaway loading)”

