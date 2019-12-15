Tonto Dikeh Says Most Women Are Married To Bisexual Men

by Eyitemi Majeed
Tonto Dikeh
Actress Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has dropped another controversial comment, this time it has to do with sexuality.

Taking to her official Twitter handle on Saturday, she commented that most married women are married to bisexual partners.

Read Also: Tunde Ednut Celebrates Tonto Dikeh As She Bags New Certificate From Dubai University

Also, she commented that most guys out there are ‘gay runs men.’

She wrote:

Abi you mean ‘gay runs men??? Going back to sleep. Half the women are married to bisexual. Half Your friends are bisexual… Don’t ask me how I know. Shit is deeper than a pussy. Goes back to sleep peacefully.

homosexuality, tonto dikeh
