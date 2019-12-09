Tonto Dikeh Shares Lesson From Juice Wrld’s Death (Photo)

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has reacted to the death of Juice Wrld by sharing a life lesson with her fans and followers.

The US rapper died aged 21, on December 8, after suffering a seizure at the airport.

Reacting to his death, Tonto shared a photo of him and wrote: “He said he would die at 21.. Yesterday he died at 21.. I can’t over emphasis how important it is to speak of yourself positively whether it be thru songs, poems, write up or straight talk. If you don’t learn this for your own good, At least do so for the ones who love and cherish you!! Greatest weapon God gave to man, ‘your mouth Use it to get rich not kill yourself and others. Your death isn’t painful to you as it is to the Loved ones you leave behind. #RIPTOAMANINTHEPIC #POST&DELETE.”

Juice Wrld, who was born Jarad Anthony Higgins, turned 21 on December 2 and died on December 8th following a seizure.

