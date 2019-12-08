Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Getting Pregnant Again

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has told her anonymous babe that it may just be the right time to get pregnant again.

Speaking in an Instagram post, she said childbirth took away all her impurities and as such she is very grateful for that.

Read Also: Being Alone Might Scare You, But Being In A Bad Relationship Will Damage You – Tonto Dikeh

Also, she added that she is now fighting a very stubborn pimple adding that it may just wise to get pregnant now.

She wrote:

CHILD BIRTH TOOK AWAY ALL MY IMPURITIES, I WAS SUPER GRATEFUL FOR THAT..

NOW I’M BACK TO FIGHTING ONE VERY STUBBORN PIMPLE🤦‍♀️🙆🏼‍♀️ I THINK ITS TIME TO GET PREGNANT AGAIN🤪

BABY ARE YOU READY?????