Tony Tetuila Confirms Suing Wizkid, DJ Tunez

Popular Nigerian singer, Tony Tetuila has confirmed that he alongside his Ghanaian counterpart, Tic are dragging Wizkid before an Ikeja high court over copyright infringement.

He made this known via his official Instagram page.

He wrote:

“I Just want to clear the air, as I am hearing things from Ghana. Yes, t is true that myself, Tony Tetuila and Tic from Ghana formerly known as Tic Tac are both suing Wizkid and DJ Tunez at the Nigerian federal high court for violating our intellectual property rights from our song ‘Fefe N’efe. Our lawyers have advised us not to say more that that. Thank you- Tony Tetuila.”