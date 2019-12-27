“Too Blessed To Stay Stressed”, Says Tacha As She Rides With Donald Duke On His Batman Power Bike In Calabar(Video)

Popular realty star, Tacha received a warm welcome as she arrived Calabar on Friday shortly after her silent trip to Imo state on Thursday.

The reality TV star was captured on camera taking a ride with the former Governor of Calabar, Donald Duke on his black winged bike, similar to the one featured in the Hollywood blockbuster Batman movie.

Tacha captioned one of the videos on her Instagram story;

“RIDING WITH HIS EXCELLENCY DONALD”

Sharing photos from the bike ride, the reality star wrote:

“His Excellency Sir Donald Duke Taking me for a Ride!

Too Blessed to be STRESSED🔱

#TachaLiveInCalabar”

See the post and videos below;