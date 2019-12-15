Tottenham’s Revival Under Mourinho Continues

by Olayemi Oladotun

Tottenham’s revival under Jose Mourinho continues thanks to Vertonghen dramatic late winner ended Wolves’ 11-match unbeaten Premier League run to narrow the gap on the top four with victory at Molineux.

Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho

Lucas Moura’s mazy run and exquisite finish into the roof of the net had put Tottenham ahead after eight minutes.

Also Read: Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Continue Winning Streak

Wolves’ relentless approach had been rewarded as Adama Traore thumped in a deserved equaliser from the edge of the box midway through the second half.

With this victory, Spurs are now back in 5th position after sacking Pochettino who left the club in 14th position.

