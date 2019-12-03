Tourism Can End Poverty In Nigeria: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Reno Omokri, a popular social media activist and former presidential aide has expressed that poverty can be stopped in Nigeria through tourism.

The popular critic who has recently announced that he is stepping aside from politics, has been on tourism of several countries and cultures.

The popular critic pointed out that Nigeria needs to shift her focus away from the oil dependency and look out for other sectors to end poverty in the nation.

He expressed that Gambia, one of the smallest nations in Africa makes much more than Nigeria does and this is done through tourism.

