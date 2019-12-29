Toyin Abraham Spotted Kissing Shy Wizkid (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

A video currently circulating online captures the moment popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham could be seen kissing a shy Wizkid on the cheeks.

Nollywood Actress Toyin Abraham
This is coming after the 29 year old singer caused a stir as he was spotted hanging out with actresses, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Genevieve Nnaji.

Now, the singer has set tongues rolling on social media again as engaged actress, Abraham couldn’t resist his charm.

Information Nigeria recalls Wizkid’s rumoured girlfriend, Tiwa Savage grabbed the singer from behind during his stage performance.

Watch the video below:

