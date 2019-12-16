Toyin Abraham’s Baby Becomes Nigeria Most Influential Baby (Photo)

Toyin Abraham‘s son, Ireoluwa Ajeyemi, has bagged an award as the most influential baby of 2019 courtesy of 2019 Ibadan 60 most influential personalities award.

This was made known by Toyin Abraham in an Instagram post on Monday, 16th December.

The screen diva had the baby for a fellow actor, Kola Ajeyemi, after the duo tied the knot in a low key affair earlier this year.

The baby’s delivery was met with unending drama on social media with fellow actress, Lizzy Anjorin claiming that Toyin had the baby in a traditional home contrary to reports that she had him in London.

See what she posted below: