Trevor Noah Mourns Death Of Colleague, Angelo Lozada (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Trevor Noah
Comedian Trevor Noah

Popular South African comedian Trevor Noah is mourning the death of his colleague and friend Angelo Lozada.

Taking to Instagram, he shared photos and added words to express his feelings of loss.

He also pointed out how he started with Angelo and their journey so far.

In 2018, Lozada was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer. A GoFundMe account was created to raise funds for his treatment. Sadly, he passed on.

Sharing a number of pictures on his Instagram Trevor is paying tribute to the comedian.

