Try Not To Engage Dumb Folks – DJ Spinall Advises

by Temitope Alabi
DJ Spinall
DJ Spinall

Nigerian ace DJ, DJ Spinall has taken to Twitter to dish out a piece of advice to all his followers.

According to the ace DJ, everyone needs to try and not engage with stupidity as it only causes waste of tiem and energy on their part.

In her words;

Try as much as possible not to engage stupidity and dumb folks. It’s a waste of precious energy. Stay in the light.”

Just days ago, Spinall had taken to his Twitter page to call out those who claim to have attained the level they are in now all on their own. According to him, those kind of people are ungrateful.

