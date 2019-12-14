Tunde Ednut Celebrates Tonto Dikeh As She Bags New Certificate From Dubai University

by Valerie Oke
Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh

Recall that controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, was recently called out by a social media user over alleged audio lecture at a Dubai university.

Well, the screen diva is in the news again. This time she is said to have bagged a new certificate at the middle East university.

Confirming the news, Tunde Ednut(a popular former singer turned social media commentator) took to his Instagram page to congratulate her on the new feat.

He wrote:

MODUL University Dubai Acknowledges Tonto Dikeh As She Bags Another Certificate. Congratulations Tontolet!!!

 

 

 

Tags from the story
tonto dikeh, Tunde Ednut
