Tunde Ednut Failed At Everything He Has Ever Tried: Speed Darlington

Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has taken to social media to drag blogger Tunde Ednut over cyberbullying.

The rapper minced no words as he tore into Tunde, calling him all sorts to include the latter being a failed artiste.

The video saw Speed saying;

“Tunde Ednut, irrelevant cunt, failed musician, failed blogger, failed at everything he has ever tried.

Speed Darlington went on to issue a warning to Tunde asking that the blogger stops posting his video or he will unleash his wrath on him.

Watch the video below;